Truist Financial Corp Raises Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSCN opened at $21.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.83. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.23 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.