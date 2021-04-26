Truist Financial Corp Sells 2,509 Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISD. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 202,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 11,639 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $2,487,000.

Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $15.93 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average of $14.98. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $15.99.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%.

In other PGIM High Yield Bond Fund news, insider Michael Lillard purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $140,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,677 shares in the company, valued at $213,361.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

