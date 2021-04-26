Truist Financial Corp Takes Position in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 37,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,913,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,760 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 397.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,702 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 3,000.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 919,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,533,000 after acquiring an additional 889,877 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,246,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,131,000 after buying an additional 381,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Point Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Point Capital LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,240,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNR opened at $13.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $15.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.08. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.26.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09). Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 4,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $45,177,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Katy Theroux sold 18,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $225,949.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,585.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,385,475 shares of company stock valued at $58,881,833. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

