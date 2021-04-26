Truist Financial Corp Takes Position in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Root during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,087,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in Root in the fourth quarter worth $26,316,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Root in the fourth quarter worth $20,624,000. Element Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Root in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Root in the fourth quarter valued at $12,213,000.

Get Root alerts:

NASDAQ:ROOT opened at $10.66 on Monday. Root, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $29.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.94.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Root, Inc. will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Root in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Root from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Root from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

In other Root news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 213,573 shares of Root stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $2,355,710.19. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.