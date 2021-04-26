Truist Raises Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Price Target to $85.00

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) had its target price hoisted by Truist to $85.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

RHI has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Robert Half International from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.38.

RHI opened at $87.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.77. Robert Half International has a 12-month low of $41.82 and a 12-month high of $87.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Robert Half International will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.97%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 376,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,403,000 after acquiring an additional 11,921 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 137,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,755,000 after acquiring an additional 42,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 6,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

