Tufton Capital Management Cuts Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Tufton Capital Management lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for about 2.6% of Tufton Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $14,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $1,117,224.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,514.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CAT traded up $0.63 on Monday, hitting $230.74. 27,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,184,719. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $237.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.57.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

