Tufton Capital Management Grows Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Tufton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 108,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,283 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises 1.4% of Tufton Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $8,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.85. 92,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,151,604. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $51.13 and a 1 year high of $80.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.07.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

