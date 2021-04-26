Tufton Capital Management Sells 243 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Tufton Capital Management lowered its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,119 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.68. 244,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,203,836. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $218.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $53.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

