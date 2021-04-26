Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Receives $137.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $137.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ:TWST traded up $7.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.52. 512,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,084. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.65. Twist Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $29.56 and a fifty-two week high of $214.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.78 and a beta of 0.83.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. The business had revenue of $28.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.26 million. On average, analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, COO Patrick Weiss sold 4,906 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.42, for a total transaction of $610,404.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,791,963.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Daniels sold 668 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $127,935.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,868 shares in the company, valued at $13,189,599.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,782 shares of company stock worth $20,850,183 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AtonRa Partners purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth about $1,082,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,850,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,488,000 after buying an additional 234,339 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,033,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

