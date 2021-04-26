U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

USB has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.88.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $57.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $85.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.44. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $58.46.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $514,947.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,118.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,245 shares of company stock valued at $12,056,629 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $31,000. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

