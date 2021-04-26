UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires Shares of 69,457 NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 69,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of NETSTREIT as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTST. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in NETSTREIT by 323.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in NETSTREIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on NTST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on NETSTREIT in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

NTST stock opened at $20.89 on Monday. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $21.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.47.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. As a group, analysts forecast that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%.

NETSTREIT Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

