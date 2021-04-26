UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 38,600 Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,600 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,330,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,773,000 after purchasing an additional 714,434 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 883,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,010,000 after purchasing an additional 191,004 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 835,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after purchasing an additional 96,063 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 830,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 608,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRMK opened at $10.80 on Monday. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $10.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.41.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 52.94%. On average, research analysts predict that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Broadmark Realty Capital Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

