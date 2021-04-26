UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 52.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in LendingClub by 453.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,448,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in LendingClub by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,259,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,854,000 after purchasing an additional 55,532 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth about $1,040,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth about $3,156,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth about $1,395,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other LendingClub news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 6,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $99,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 779,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,467,664. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $30,013.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,832.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,880 shares of company stock valued at $289,981. 4.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE LC opened at $14.42 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.55. LendingClub Co. has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.74.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. The business had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. LendingClub’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on LendingClub from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. LendingClub has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.04.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

