UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in TTEC were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in TTEC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TTEC by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in TTEC by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in TTEC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in TTEC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. 33.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on TTEC from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen lowered TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TTEC from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. TTEC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.86.

TTEC stock opened at $106.17 on Monday. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.12 and a twelve month high of $109.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.28 and its 200-day moving average is $78.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. TTEC had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $570.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.32 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.50%.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

