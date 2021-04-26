UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 566,171 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 94.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 566,171 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.07% of uniQure worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in uniQure by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in uniQure during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in uniQure during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in uniQure during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in uniQure during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QURE shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $32.28 on Monday. uniQure has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $71.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 8.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.22 and its 200-day moving average is $38.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.19.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $34.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.15 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 2,738.33% and a negative return on equity of 59.64%. On average, analysts forecast that uniQure will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $27,814.13. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,294.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christian Klemt sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $37,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,186,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,368 shares of company stock worth $1,715,865. 2.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

uniQure Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

