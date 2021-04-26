UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stake in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,711 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,362 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NETGEAR by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,870,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $197,885,000 after buying an additional 248,970 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,712,089 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $110,192,000 after acquiring an additional 410,933 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in NETGEAR by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 925,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,881,000 after acquiring an additional 33,525 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 740,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,076,000 after acquiring an additional 48,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NETGEAR in the fourth quarter worth about $706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTGR opened at $37.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.98 and its 200 day moving average is $37.95. NETGEAR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.21 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $33,497.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,635.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 25,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $1,080,755.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,951.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,539 shares of company stock worth $6,686,224 over the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NTGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BWS Financial boosted their price target on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

