UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $73.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised Intel from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intel from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.59.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of Intel stock opened at $59.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.25.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the first quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.