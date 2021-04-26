Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $317.13.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $328.44 on Monday. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $186.01 and a fifty-two week high of $351.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $320.98 and its 200 day moving average is $286.78. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,574.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,629 shares in the company, valued at $3,694,998.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total transaction of $25,973,260.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,683,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 820,644 shares of company stock valued at $256,177,793. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 16,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 57.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

