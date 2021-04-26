UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Mobile Home’s primary business is the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities – leasing manufactured home spaces on a month-to-month basis to private manufactured home owners. The company also leases homes to residents. A manufactured home community is designed to accommodate detached, single family manufactured housing units, which are produced off-site by manufacturers and delivered by truck to the site. “

Get UMH Properties alerts:

UMH has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on UMH Properties from $16.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Aegis initiated coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised UMH Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.50.

NYSE:UMH opened at $21.46 on Thursday. UMH Properties has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $21.61. The stock has a market cap of $917.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.32 and a 200-day moving average of $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.86.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.49. UMH Properties had a negative return on equity of 21.08% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that UMH Properties will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 120.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,913,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,153,000 after purchasing an additional 121,863 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 197.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 350,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 28,862 shares during the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the first quarter valued at $5,812,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 299,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UMH Properties (UMH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.