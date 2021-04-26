Umicore’s (UMICY) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UMICY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Umicore presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS UMICY opened at $15.03 on Friday. Umicore has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $15.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.53.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

