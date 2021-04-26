Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Position Reduced by Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,395 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 4.1% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $51,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.57.

UNP stock traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $226.08. 56,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,930,788. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $147.05 and a 52 week high of $226.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

In other news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

