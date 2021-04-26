Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on UNP. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reissued a neutral rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $216.95.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

NYSE:UNP opened at $223.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.11. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $147.05 and a 52-week high of $226.21. The company has a market cap of $149.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Union Pacific by 2.9% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,945 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 5.5% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 40,629 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 5.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 13.4% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.