United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($11.07) Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) – Seaport Global Securities dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of United Airlines in a report released on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of ($11.07) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($10.90).

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised United Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays increased their target price on United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.35.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $53.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.91. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $18.18 and a fifty-two week high of $63.70. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.63.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.57) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Airlines by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,746. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $268,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,060 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

