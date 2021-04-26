United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Upgraded to Buy by Argus

Argus upgraded shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $66.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised United Airlines from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Airlines has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.35.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines stock opened at $53.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.63. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $18.18 and a 52 week high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.08) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.57) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Airlines will post -26.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,746. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $268,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,409,060 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in United Airlines by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Airlines by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in United Airlines by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,678,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 10,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.