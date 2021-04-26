United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Raymond James

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 29.87% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

NASDAQ:UIHC opened at $6.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average is $5.83. United Insurance has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $9.69.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $209.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.42 million. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 15.79% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Insurance will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick Maroney purchased 6,700 shares of United Insurance stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,936. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alec Poitevint II purchased 25,000 shares of United Insurance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $187,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $262,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 32,780 shares of company stock worth $244,392 in the last three months. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UIHC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of United Insurance by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 17,030 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Insurance by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,604 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in United Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in United Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

