United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Cut to “Reduce” at HSBC

United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) was downgraded by HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

UUGRY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

UUGRY opened at $27.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.49. United Utilities Group has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $27.85.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.