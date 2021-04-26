UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Increased to $430.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $415.00 to $430.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Stephens upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $409.61.

UNH stock opened at $400.31 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $273.71 and a 1-year high of $401.99. The firm has a market cap of $378.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $368.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total transaction of $978,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,323,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,119 shares of company stock valued at $5,440,869. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

