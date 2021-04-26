Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Analysts expect Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) to report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Univar Solutions’ earnings. Univar Solutions reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Univar Solutions will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Univar Solutions.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 12.65%.

Separately, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Univar Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $204,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,312.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNVR traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.52. 13,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,013. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.95, a PEG ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. Univar Solutions has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.64.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

