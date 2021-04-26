Universal Insurance (UVE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Universal Insurance has set its FY 2021

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.85. The company had revenue of $273.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.10 million. Universal Insurance had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.94%. On average, analysts expect Universal Insurance to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UVE opened at $13.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $434.39 million, a PE ratio of -33.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.47. Universal Insurance has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $20.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.24%.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property; and commercial residential multi-peril, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

