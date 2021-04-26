Universe Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NYSE:UPC) Quiet Period Will Expire on May 3rd

Universe Pharmaceuticals’ (NYSE:UPC) quiet period will expire on Monday, May 3rd. Universe Pharmaceuticals had issued 5,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 23rd. The total size of the offering was $25,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During Universe Pharmaceuticals’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of UPC opened at $3.50 on Monday. Universe Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $11.99.

About Universe Pharmaceuticals

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine derivative products in China. It offers products for the treatment and relief for common chronic health conditions in the elderly for the physical wellness and longevity; and cold and flu medications.

