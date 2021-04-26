Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $897.84 Million

Analysts expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to post $897.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $930.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $834.78 million. Urban Outfitters reported sales of $588.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full-year sales of $4.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

URBN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

URBN stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.50. 1,103,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,663,833. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $41.95. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -481.25, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.00 and its 200-day moving average is $30.01.

In other Urban Outfitters news, COO Frank Conforti sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,654. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $94,975.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,508.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,400 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,321,582 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $213,032,000 after acquiring an additional 140,067 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $23,053,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $608,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 275.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,253,000 after purchasing an additional 408,518 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 555,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,227,000 after purchasing an additional 232,373 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

