Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) in a research note released on Friday morning, FinViz reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $34.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on URBN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.53. The stock had a trading volume of 67,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,799. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -454.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $41.95.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, Director Edward N. Antoian sold 19,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total transaction of $717,127.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,064.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 3,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $148,297.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at $190,630.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,802 shares of company stock worth $1,644,400. Insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

