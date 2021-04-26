USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of USA Compression Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of NYSE USAC traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.22. 504,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,352. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.25. USA Compression Partners has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $16.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day moving average is $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a negative net margin of 86.71% and a positive return on equity of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $158.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,000.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 49,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,262,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 320,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 120,522 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 13,924 shares during the period. 25.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

