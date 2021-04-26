USDK (USDK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $251.97 Million

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. During the last seven days, USDK has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One USDK coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001863 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.56 million and $251.97 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00060834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $144.24 or 0.00269159 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004483 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $543.63 or 0.01014433 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00025563 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.85 or 0.00697615 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,552.70 or 0.99930648 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK was first traded on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

