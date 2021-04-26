Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Hits New 52-Week High at $29.11

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.11 and last traded at $29.00, with a volume of 1778 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.82.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VVV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.45 and its 200 day moving average is $23.75.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.84 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VVV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,571,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $360,328,000 after purchasing an additional 99,973 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,334,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,829 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 20.2% during the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,846,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,266,000 after purchasing an additional 647,631 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,087,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,435,000 after purchasing an additional 891,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,945,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,165,000 after purchasing an additional 112,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

