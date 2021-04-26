VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Bought by Quattro Financial Advisors LLC

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 721.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,574 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $5,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3,501.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL opened at $32.18 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.95. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $32.62.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.