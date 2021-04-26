Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Increased by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 167,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after acquiring an additional 38,784 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 37,520 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.98. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $51.46.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.