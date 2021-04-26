Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $276.61. The company had a trading volume of 17,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,678. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $172.15 and a 12-month high of $277.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $260.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.97.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

