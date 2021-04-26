Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Stake Boosted by Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,839 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.4% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank Trust grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,767,000. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $4,710,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 155,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,092,000 after purchasing an additional 19,356 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.98. 53,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,786,770. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.69. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $90.09 and a 52 week high of $97.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

