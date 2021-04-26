Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Holdings Lowered by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $232.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.39. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $141.01 and a 12 month high of $233.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

