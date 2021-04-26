Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,204,854,000 after buying an additional 1,697,028 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,120,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $519,799,000 after acquiring an additional 449,199 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,911.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,445,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,715,000 after buying an additional 2,324,138 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,793,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,325,000 after buying an additional 69,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,773,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,871,000 after purchasing an additional 67,987 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.51. The stock had a trading volume of 64,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,621,756. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.46. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $66.27 and a twelve month high of $98.13.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.