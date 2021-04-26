Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 7,100.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

VBK opened at $287.72 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $164.09 and a one year high of $304.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.