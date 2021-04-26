Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Sequent Asset Management LLC

Sequent Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 45.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,289 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.5% of Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, South State CORP. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $383.03 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $253.97 and a 1 year high of $384.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.84.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

