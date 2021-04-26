Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.76.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $228.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $72.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.66 and a 1 year high of $229.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.05.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

