Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,462.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

TSCO stock opened at $189.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $96.06 and a fifty-two week high of $191.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.65 and a 200-day moving average of $152.94.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.32.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

