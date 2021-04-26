Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $855,000 Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,248 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,372,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,314,000 after acquiring an additional 979,357 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,462,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,191,000 after acquiring an additional 392,828 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,824,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,925,000 after purchasing an additional 57,043 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,714,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,838,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,293,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,984,000 after purchasing an additional 82,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $53.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of -199.07 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.03. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $37.10 and a 52-week high of $55.54.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.29). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 2,771.43%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 4,200 kilometers (km) of natural gas pipelines; 2,000 km of electricity transmission lines; and 6.9 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as 1.5 million installed smart meters; and 330,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.