Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $921,000 Stock Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PII. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Polaris in the fourth quarter worth about $67,572,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth about $24,897,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Polaris by 171.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,655,000 after buying an additional 249,400 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter worth about $31,147,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Polaris by 304.6% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 278,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,525,000 after buying an additional 209,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PII opened at $146.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 443.79 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.06. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.22 and a 52 week high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.44. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Polaris from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.82.

In other news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $1,030,204.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,542,524.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Menneto sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,258,436.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,106.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,571 shares of company stock worth $23,630,780. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

