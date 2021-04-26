Venturi Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 101,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,444,000 after purchasing an additional 61,052 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $467.81 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $458.72 and a 200 day moving average of $490.33. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $411.81 and a 12 month high of $560.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.22 EPS. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.75%.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.