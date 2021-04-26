Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 146,652 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 88.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 146,652 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 52,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 24,135 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 18,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 510,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,488,000 after acquiring an additional 16,210 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.26.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $55.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $235.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $62.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.