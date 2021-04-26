Venus (XVS) Price Reaches $71.73 on Top Exchanges

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Over the last week, Venus has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Venus coin can now be purchased for about $71.73 or 0.00132624 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus has a market cap of $690.58 million and approximately $136.41 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Venus Coin Profile

XVS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,627,903 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . The official website for Venus is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

